Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,131,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $6,052,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $197.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

