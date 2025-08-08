Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.0667.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $436,636,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

