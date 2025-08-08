Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Posts Earnings Results

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported €0.74 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ahold had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Ahold Stock Performance

Shares of ADRNY opened at €40.96 ($47.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ahold has a 52-week low of €31.64 ($36.79) and a 52-week high of €42.98 ($49.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

