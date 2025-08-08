AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,950,000 shares, agrowthof56.5% from the June 30th total of 12,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $3.48 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $465.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10,570.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

