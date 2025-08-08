ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ADTRAN by 188.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,406,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 919,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADTRAN by 591.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 738,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,093,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $696.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADTN

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.