Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Reduced by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cadence Bank grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.27 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.02 and a 200-day moving average of $396.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.