A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A10 Networks to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

A10 Networks stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,394,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 56.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,792 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,682,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,840,000 after acquiring an additional 202,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 31.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,162,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 516,872 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

