8,021 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after buying an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after buying an additional 9,489,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after buying an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,903,000 after buying an additional 4,352,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

