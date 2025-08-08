4,722 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

TJX Companies stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

