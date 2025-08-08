3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,212 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $159,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,437. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.