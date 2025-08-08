3,380 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.