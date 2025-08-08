214,937 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Purchased by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 214,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Ares Commercial Real Estate makes up 0.6% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $4.47 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

