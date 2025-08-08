2,065 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,027 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,021,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

