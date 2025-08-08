1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 80 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CBOE opened at $249.50 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $251.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

