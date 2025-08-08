1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 54 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 370,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $198.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

