1,562 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,034,000 after buying an additional 838,954 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,438,000 after buying an additional 781,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GE opened at $271.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.90.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.