1,000 Shares in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 0.1%

LEN opened at $119.49 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

