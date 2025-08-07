Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.6250.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.16% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

