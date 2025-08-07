Wells Fargo & Company Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $14.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. Wall Street Zen upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price target on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.97 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 807.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

