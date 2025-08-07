WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

