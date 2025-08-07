US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.