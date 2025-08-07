Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.8571.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 576 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $40,331.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 605,393 shares in the company, valued at $42,389,617.86. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,502,062. Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAH opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

