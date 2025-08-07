SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

SiBone Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.91. SiBone has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiBone

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $81,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,213.40. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $243,612.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 495,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,993.90. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,435. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiBone

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SiBone during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiBone by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SiBone in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in SiBone by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiBone during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SiBone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

