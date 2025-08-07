Select Medical’s (SEM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Select Medical stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1,309.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Select Medical by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,556,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Select Medical by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

