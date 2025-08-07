Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.44. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,806,490. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $606,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,340. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $133,000. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 78.7% during the second quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 328,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 392,579 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

