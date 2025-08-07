Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Coverage Initiated at Citizens Jmp

Equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 442.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QNCX. Wall Street Zen cut Quince Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quince Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QNCX

Quince Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of QNCX opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Quince Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 276,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.