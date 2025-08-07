QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6%

QCOM stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58. The firm has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.