PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,017 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

