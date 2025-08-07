Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.4618.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $7.07 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 185,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $1,167,807.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 311,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,642.99. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $131,844.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,254.03. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,585 shares of company stock worth $3,688,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after buying an additional 2,186,862 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,422 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,547,000 after acquiring an additional 992,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

