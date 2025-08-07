NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 0.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,869.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,449.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,375.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

