Masco (NYSE:MAS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Loop Capital

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Get Masco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. Masco has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Masco by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 14.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 18.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.