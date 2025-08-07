iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.