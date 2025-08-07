Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NYSE WMT opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $824.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

