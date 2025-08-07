Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after buying an additional 605,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,825,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,025,632,000 after acquiring an additional 955,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in American Express by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,015,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,488,482,000 after acquiring an additional 408,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 965,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of American Express by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $295.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.17. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

