Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after buying an additional 356,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,578,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $188.59 on Thursday. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,311 shares of company stock worth $20,931,348. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

