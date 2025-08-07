Head-To-Head Comparison: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of ServiceTitan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ServiceTitan and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceTitan 0 4 12 1 2.82 AvePoint 0 2 4 1 2.86

Profitability

ServiceTitan currently has a consensus price target of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $18.1667, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given ServiceTitan’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ServiceTitan is more favorable than AvePoint.

This table compares ServiceTitan and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceTitan N/A N/A N/A AvePoint -6.86% -8.80% -4.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceTitan and AvePoint”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceTitan $771.88 million 13.27 -$239.09 million N/A N/A AvePoint $330.48 million 10.98 -$29.09 million ($0.13) -137.38

AvePoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceTitan.

Summary

ServiceTitan beats AvePoint on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

