Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3% – Here’s Why

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3%

The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.