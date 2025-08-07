FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.46 and last traded at $148.02. 846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.62.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

