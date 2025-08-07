EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$119.60.
EQB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.
About EQB
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
