Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on E. Redburn Atlantic downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ENI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $34.44 on Thursday. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.95.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

