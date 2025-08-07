Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on E. Redburn Atlantic downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
NYSE:E opened at $34.44 on Thursday. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.95.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
