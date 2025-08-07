Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.75, a PEG ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total value of $4,110,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,298. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $15,247,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 452,769 shares in the company, valued at $54,314,169.24. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,450 shares of company stock worth $100,732,467 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

