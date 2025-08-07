Comparing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Freddie Mac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.31 billion 8.54 -$112.00 million ($0.34) -239.74 Freddie Mac $122.05 billion 0.04 $11.86 billion ($0.03) -220.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Freddie Mac has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freddie Mac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Freddie Mac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zillow Group and Freddie Mac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 10 12 0 2.48 Freddie Mac 1 0 0 0 1.00

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $82.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. Freddie Mac has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.82%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Freddie Mac.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freddie Mac has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Freddie Mac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -3.51% -1.62% -1.25% Freddie Mac 9.04% -44.33% 0.34%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Freddie Mac on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Freddie Mac

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

