Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of HSIC opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

