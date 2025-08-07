Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stake Reduced by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 456,759 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 11,125.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of CDXS opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 149.47%. Analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Codexis Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

