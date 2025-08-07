Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $594,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 157,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,195,268.94. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $2,997,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,043,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,458,139.05. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 691,062 shares of company stock worth $122,093,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 218.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $215.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

