CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of CEU opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.15. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 11,119 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$75,386.82. Also, Senior Officer Vernon James Disney sold 23,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$158,760.48. Insiders have sold a total of 131,220 shares of company stock valued at $894,345 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

