CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 3,659 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of OPENLANE worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,018.92. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

