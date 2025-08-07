Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,842 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BLV opened at $69.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

