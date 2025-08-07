Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 207,261 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2,960.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,261 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.