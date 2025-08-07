Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:APH opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

